Erdogan Takes Oath of Presidential Office Ahead of Inauguration

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday swore an oath of office in the Turkish parliament in the presence the government members and lawmakers ahead of his assumption of official inauguration as Turkish president after a recent re-election for a new five-year term.

After taking his oath, Erdogan is expected to issue his first presidential decree on the composition of the new Cabinet, first to be formed under the presidential form of government.

He is also expected to host a grand reception at the presidential palace, attended by some 3,000 people, including 22 heads of state and 17 heads of government, vice presidents and parliamentary speakers.

After he was re-elected with some 52.6 percent of the vote on June 24, Erdogan vowed that his inauguration ceremony would open a new era of development for his country and contribute to tackling major economic challenges.

On June 24, Turkey elected both the president and members of parliament. Erdogan secured victory in the presidential election with 52.6 percent of the vote. The ruling AKP party secured 42.6 percent of the vote, while the aligned Nationalist Movement Party(MHP) won 11.1 percent, giving the People's Alliance the parliamentary majority.