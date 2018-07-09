Erdogan Takes Oath of Presidential Office Ahead of Inauguration

After taking his oath, Erdogan is expected to issue his first presidential decree on the composition of the new Cabinet, first to be formed under the presidential form of government.
He is also expected to host a grand reception at the presidential palace, attended by some 3,000 people, including 22 heads of state and 17 heads of government, vice presidents and parliamentary speakers.
READ MORE: 'New Era' of Turkey's Development After Inauguration Ceremony — Erdogan
The ceremony is expected to be followed by a big event in the presidential palace with the participation of 22 heads of state and 17 heads of government, vice presidents and parliamentary speakers.
On June 24, Turkey elected both the president and members of parliament. Erdogan secured victory in the presidential election with 52.6 percent of the vote. The ruling AKP party secured 42.6 percent of the vote, while the aligned Nationalist Movement Party(MHP) won 11.1 percent, giving the People's Alliance the parliamentary majority.
All comments
Show new comments (0)