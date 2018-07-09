Register
    Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shows smoke billowing from the Syrian side of the border

    Israel Vows 'Harsh Response' to Any Syrian Ops in Demilitarized Golans

    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Middle East
    On Sunday night, Syrian air defense forces thwarted a strike that targeted the Tiyas military air base in Homs province, with Syrian state media placing the responsibility on Israel.

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman vowed to "respond harshly" to any attempts by the Syrian military to enter the demilitarized area in the Golan Heights.

    "For our part, we will sanctify the 1974 disengagement agreement and there too we will insist that every last letter be abided by, and any violation will meet a harsh response from the State of Israel," the minister announced, speaking in parliament.

    The Defense Ministry's statement comes after an incident two days ago when an Israeli military aircraft targeted Syrian army positions in the Golan Heights after a rogue shell fell between Israeli-controlled and Syrian government-held territories. Tel Aviv claims the right to open fire on any military target on Syrian territory which it considers to be violating the 1974 agreement.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Lists Two Israeli Demands on Syria He Wants to Discuss With Putin

    The abovementioned agreement is a UN-monitored armistice that forbids a military buildup on both sides of the demarcation line. The Separation of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria was signed in 1974 and officially ended the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

    An Israeli soldier walks as a mobile artillery piece is seen deployed in the background near the border with Syria in the Israeli-annexed Syrian Golan Heights on July 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    WATCH: Israeli Army Reinforces Positions Near Golan Heights Border With Syria
    Meanwhile, late on July 8, Syrian air defense forces thwarted a strike that targeted the the Tiyas military air base, which is reportedly used by Iranian forces. According to the media, missiles at the base in Homs were launched from Israel.

    Israel has repeatedly stated that it is vital to maintain control over the Golan, citing the threat emanating from from Iran and Syria. Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, the Golan Heights have witnessed a number of confrontations. In May, the Golan area was struck by, what according to Israel were, Iranian missiles launched from Syria.

    Israeli-Syrian relations are strained, particularly over the disputed Golan Heights. Israel occupied the region in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized the annexation.

