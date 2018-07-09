Death Toll in Train Crash in Turkey Rises to 24 - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The death toll in the train derailment in the northwest of Turkey has risen from 10 to 24, NTV broadcaster reported on Monday.

At the moment, 124 people are being treated in hospitals, the NTV broadcaster reported, citing Health Minister Ahmet Demircan.

Previous reports suggested that slightly over 70 people had been injured after five cars of the train went off the tracks in the province of Tekirdag.

The rescue operation at the site of the crash finished at 06:00 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT).

According to the Turkish Transport Ministry, the crash was caused by the heavy rains, which weakened the soil under the tracks. The evacuation of the injured had to be carried out with the help of helicopters and tractors because of bad roads.