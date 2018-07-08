Attack at Saudi Security Checkpoint Kills Several People – Reports

In June the Saudi TV channel, Al-Ekhbariya reported, citing a statement by the Saudi-led coalition, that two civilians had been killed in shelling by Yemen's Houthi militants.

According to the state news agency (SPA), a member of Saudi Arabia's security forces and a foreigner were killed in Buraidah, north of the capital city of Riyadh. It is also reported, that two attackers were killed during the incident. There were no details as to the reasons of the attack.

READ MORE: Civilians Killed in Houthi Shelling of Saudi Arabia's Jazan — Reports

© REUTERS / Houthi Military Media Unit/Handout/File Photo Saudi Air Defense Destroys Missile Fired by Houthis From Yemen – Reports

The attack was carried out in Qassim Province, which is situated in the center of the Arabian Peninsula and considered to be the richest and most peaceful region of the country. It is located far from the southern border of the country, where clashes with Houthi Yemeni militants occur.

The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at request of the Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadis government since March 2015.