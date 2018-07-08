Register
21:49 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott

    Ex Australia PM Abbott Lobbies Embassy Move to Jerusalem, Backs Trump's Stance

    © AFP 2018 / MARTY MELVILLE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The politician has proposed the move on multiple occasions and is certain that the government will take action sometime soon.

    Tony Abbott, who served as Australia’s prime minister from 2013 to 2015, noted to the Jerusalem Post that he had proposed the embassy move back in December 2016, before Trump’s respective order.

    Referring to his years in office, Abbott, currently on a trip to Israel as a participant of an event involving Australian, Israeli, UK and US politicians, NGOs and academics, said the motion “wasn’t on his radar,” as he first floated the idea during Trump’s presidential campaign, picking up on the latter’s pledge.

    A new road sign indicating the way to the new US embassy in Jerusalem is seen on May 7, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Jerusalem Mayor Plans to Rename Square Near Future US Embassy After Trump

    Abbot returned to the issue last May, though, when he arrived in Israel to receive an honorary doctorate from Tel Aviv University, maintaining his rhetoric back home, in solidarity both with the US and Israel.

    The former PM assumed the current government could stand up against the move, but predicted that the embassy may be transferred to Jerusalem sometime in 2020, adducing an example of curbing Palestinian aid he notably suggested this to the government, with the latter first turning down the plan and then fulfilling it over a year later.

    Israeli security forces.
    © AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ
    Israel Says Thwarted Palestinian Cell Plotting Bombings in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

    Israel has enjoyed Australian backing since January 1949, when the two countries established diplomatic ties. However, as Canberra’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop explicitly stated in June, Australia will not move its embassy to Jerusalem, despite pressure from Washington and former Australian leaders, as well as the “sentiment” behind the country’s recent resolution to stop sending aid to the Palestinian Authority.

    Meanwhile, the US and Australia were the only two countries in the UN Human Rights Council to vote against a resolution, urging an international inquiry into the alleged use of force by Israeli security agents over Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza last month.

    The situation on the Israeli-Gaza border has significantly worsened over the past several months. Tensions saw an abrupt spike on May 15, a day after the United States transferred its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the contested city that both parties lay claims to. At least 60 Palestinian protesters were killed at the time and more than 2,400 injured in clashes with the Israeli Defense Forces in the area.

    Related:

    Art to 'Provoke?': Belgian Model Poses Naked Near Jerusalem's Western Wall
    Viva La Football: Israelis of Iranian Descent Cheer for Iran in Jerusalem
    Israel Says Thwarted Palestinian Cell Plotting Bombings in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
    Just No, Mate: Australia Refuses Pressure to Move Israel Embassy to Jerusalem
    Tags:
    embassy move, ties, clashes, military conflict, diplomacy, Great March of Return, Tony Abbott, Palestine, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse