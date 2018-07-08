Train Derails in N Turkey, Killing and Injuring Several People (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to Anadolu, five carriages came off the tracks in Turkey's northwestern province of Tekirdag, not far from the Greek border.

A train that derailed in northwest Turkey on Sunday, killing and injuring several people, was carrying over 300 passengers and was headed to Istanbul from the town of Uzunkopru, located in Edirne province, Anadolu reported Sunday.

Witnesses told the media outlet that ambulances had arrived at the scene of the accident.

A train has derailed in Turkey's Tekirdag city (close to Istanbul). Train was en route from Edirne to Istanbul. State news agency Anadolu says "multiple casualties": https://t.co/RToyrcMK3u — Seref Isler (@seref_i) July 8, 2018

​Reacting to the derailment, the president's office said Erdogan had received information from the ministers of transport and interior about the tragedy and sent condolences for those killed.

İstanbul Uzunköprü seferini yapan 360 yolculu trenin Tekirdağ’da devrilmesi sonucu, Hayatını kaybedenlere Allah’tan rahmet, yaralı vatandaşlarımıza acil şifalar dilerim.. pic.twitter.com/WFB6f0Z6yK — İnce Sinan Doğan (@sinanxdogan) July 8, 2018

​Reasons for the derailment and the number of victims have been unknown so far. However, CNN Turk reported that a collapsed bridge could be the possible cause of the derailment.