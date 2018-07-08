Afghan Forces Destroy Daesh Stronghold Amid Crackdown on Terrorists - Reports

According to the news broadcaster TOLO, government forces have destroyed one of the key bases of the Daesh terrorist group in the east of the country.

"150 Daesh fighters were killed during a military operation, which was launched 10 days ago," the Afghan security forces stated. According to the statement, foreign armed forces also participated in the operation, conducting airstrikes against the militants.

TOLO also reported that the fighters in the stronghold had planned to organize attacks in the capital city of Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan.



News of the successful operation came just a day after reports of an "insider attack" on a NATO facility in the country, which led to the death of one US serviceman, while two others were injured.

A full-scale armed conflict in Afghanistan resumed at the end of June, as President Ashraf Ghani announced the end of a ceasefire agreement between the government and the Taliban. However, other radical groups, such as Daesh, still operate in the war-torn country.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.