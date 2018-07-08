Register
16:00 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This photo taken on Thursday, June 27, 2013, shows a rack of rifles at Firing-Line gun store in Aurora, Colo.

    Up to 40K Israelis Could Be Allowed to Have Guns as Gov't Mulls New Permit Rules

    © AP Photo / Ed Andrieski
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This will be the second round of easing the requirements for gun permits in Israel. The previous one was motivated by the fact that in many terrorist attacks, armed citizens had been able to save the lives of others by using their personal firearms.

    Israel's Public Security Ministry came up with a proposal to lower the bar for obtaining a gun permit by ordinary citizens, Haaretz reported. Under the new proposal, any Israeli citizen that has undergone military training in the use of firearms will be eligible for a gun permit. This will increase the number of potential gun-owners by 35,000-40,000, according to the ministry's estimates.

    This is not the first time that the ministry is relaxing the requirements for gun permits, with the latest being proposed 2 years ago in 2016 after a series of terrorist attacks where civilians saved the lives of others by using their personal weapons, according to the ministry's data.

    READ MORE: Israel Buying Drones Armed With Machine Guns for Use in 'Crowded Civilian Areas'

    Under the existing legislation, a 21-year-old person without health issues and living near Israel's borders or near the West Bank can apply for a gun permit. It is valid for 3 years and after that it must be prolonged.

    Israeli security forces and civilians have been on high alert due to the six-week long Palestinian mass demonstrations near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, which began March 30, known as the "Great March of Return." In the clashes, demonstrators, who claim the right of return for people that were displaced after Israel's creation in 1948, sent Molotov cocktails across the border using balloons to ignite grassfires.

    READ MORE: Gun Rights Group: US Should Push Law to Arm Civilians in Wake of Mass Shootings

    Tel Aviv has also claimed that the rallies were organized by Hamas in order to infiltrate Israel under the cover of clashes between protesters and border guards to conduct attacks against its citizens.

    Related:

    Israel Plans to Restrict Turkey's 'Increasing' Clout in East Jerusalem – Reports
    Secret Operation Sees Legendary Mossad Spy Eli Cohen's Watch Returned to Israel
    UK Politicians Defend Bedouin Village Threatened by Israel but Boris Goes AWOL
    No Love Here: Israel Accuses Hamas of Spying on Soldiers Via Fake Dating Apps
    Hamas Allegedly Paid Gaza Family to Accuse Israel of Baby Girl's Death
    Hamas Leader Joins Friday Prayer Near Fence Between Gaza and Israel – Reports
    Tags:
    gun control, gun permit, Ministry of Public Security, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse