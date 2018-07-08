Register
10:53 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk past a poster for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 25, 2018. The poster reads: Our people won, Turkey won, Thank you istanbul

    Turkey Sacks Over 18,000 Public Service Workers Over Gulen Links in New Decree

    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish government has adopted a decree in line with the state of the emergency regime, declared following the 2016 coup attempt, the official Resmi Gazete reported.

    Turkey has announced the dismissal of another 18,632 people from the civil service over suspected links to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara and accused of being behind the attempted coup.

    According to the decree published on Sunday in the official Resmi Gazete, as many as 6,152 people have been discharged from the Turkish armed forces, including 3,077 people from the ground forces, 1,126 — from the naval forces, 1,949 — from the air force.

    People walk past a poster for Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey, June 25, 2018. The poster reads: Our people won, Turkey won, Thank you istanbul
    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Erdogan's AK Party 'Will Provide Continuity of Success for 5 Years' – Lawmaker
    Further 8,998 employees have lost their posts in the country's security service, while 649 people were dismissed from their posts in the gendarmerie.

    The decree has also dismissed a certain number of employees of the Turkish Justice Ministry (1,051), the Education Ministry (658), the Directorate of Religious Affairs (240), the Foreign Ministry (38) and state universities (199).

    Besides, the decree ordered shut down of 12 public organizations, three newspapers, and a TV channel.

    READ MORE: Flexing Power After 2nd-Term Win, Turkey's Erdogan Arrests Opposition Leaders

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Erdogan Calls on Turks to 'Give West Lesson' at Upcoming Presidential Election
    Following the coup attempt, which took place in Turkey on July 16, 2016, Ankara has arrested over 50,000 representatives of military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, as well as legal and educational workers and dismissed over 140,000 officials over suspected links to Gulen.

    Gulen himself, who has been residing in the United States since 1999, has refuted all the allegations on numerous occasions.

    Related:

    Extradite Gulen First: Erdogan's Response to Trump Call to Free US Pastor
    Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant for Gulen Over Killing of Russian Envoy - Reports
    Gulen's Extradition From US 'Directly Affects Russian Interests' – Turkish MP
    US to Decide on Extradition of Gulen After Reviewing Materials From Turkey - DoJ
    Tags:
    civil servants, dismissal, elections, Fethullah Gulen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse