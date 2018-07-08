Turkey Sacks Over 18,000 Public Service Workers Over Gulen Links in New Decree

Turkey has announced the dismissal of another 18,632 people from the civil service over suspected links to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara and accused of being behind the attempted coup.
According to the decree published on Sunday in the official Resmi Gazete, as many as 6,152 people have been discharged from the Turkish armed forces, including 3,077 people from the ground forces, 1,126 — from the naval forces, 1,949 — from the air force.
The decree has also dismissed a certain number of employees of the Turkish Justice Ministry (1,051), the Education Ministry (658), the Directorate of Religious Affairs (240), the Foreign Ministry (38) and state universities (199).
Besides, the decree ordered shut down of 12 public organizations, three newspapers, and a TV channel.
READ MORE: Flexing Power After 2nd-Term Win, Turkey's Erdogan Arrests Opposition Leaders
Gulen himself, who has been residing in the United States since 1999, has refuted all the allegations on numerous occasions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)