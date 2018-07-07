9 Daesh Terrorists Arrested in Syrian Deconfliction Zone – US-Led Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Nine militants from the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, were detained in the deconfliction zone in southern Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) wrote on its Twitter page on Saturday.

“The Maghawir al-Thowra, an Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) partner force in #Syria, detained nine #Daesh fighters who were traveling through the 55-kilometer [over 34 miles] deconfliction zone (DCZ), located in southern Syria,” the CJTF-OIR stated.

© AFP 2018 / Youssef KARWASHAN Syria's Daraa: Why is Its Liberation So Important and What Comes Next?

The situation in the southern regions of Syria has escalated during the recent weeks, with terrorists shelling the cities in the area and government troops responding by launching an offensive to oust the militant groups refusing to join the ceasefire.

The United States and its allies have been engaged in a military operation against terrorists in Syria since 2014. The coalition is operating in Syria without a request of the Syrian government or a resolution of the UN Security Council.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.