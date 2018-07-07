9 Daesh Terrorists Arrested in Syrian Deconfliction Zone – US-Led Coalition

“The Maghawir al-Thowra, an Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) partner force in #Syria, detained nine #Daesh fighters who were traveling through the 55-kilometer [over 34 miles] deconfliction zone (DCZ), located in southern Syria,” the CJTF-OIR stated.
The United States and its allies have been engaged in a military operation against terrorists in Syria since 2014. The coalition is operating in Syria without a request of the Syrian government or a resolution of the UN Security Council.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
