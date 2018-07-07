Insider Attack in S Afghanistan Kills 1 US Serviceman, Injures 2 Others - NATO

The US and its allies began a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001. It ended on December 28, 2014, but on January 1, 2015, the alliance announced a new mission in the country, called Resolute Support, to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

According to a statement by the NATO Resolute Support mission, the two US service members wounded in the "insider attack" are in "stable" condition. The name of the fallen service member will be withheld until next of kin were informed.

Last May the alliance stated that an American service member had been killed during an operation in the eastern part of Afghanistan.