16:06 GMT +307 July 2018
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, waves to supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Turkey, early Monday, June 25, 2018. Erdogan won Turkey's landmark election Sunday, the country's electoral commission said, ushering in a new system granting the president sweeping new powers which critics say will cement what they call a one-man rule

    'New Era' of Turkey's Development After Inauguration Ceremony - Erdogan

    Middle East
    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday that his inauguration ceremony would open a new era of development for his country and contribute to tackling major economic challenges.

    "On Monday, July 9, the inauguration ceremony for Turkish president will take place, after which the country will enter a new era of development. We will significantly push our country forward, resolving structural problems of our economy and starting from an external deficit, inflation, and high interest rates," Erdogan said, addressing the lawmakers of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

    People take photographs as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) addresses a speech at the AKP headquarters in Ankara, Turkey June 25, 2018
    Erdogan’s Unsurprising Win May Embolden Turkey’s Anti-Kurdish Aggression
    According to Erdogan, the inauguration ceremony, which is due to take place in the Turkish parliament, will be followed by a "grand event" in the presidential palace with the participation of 22 heads of state and 17 heads of government, vice presidents and parliamentary speakers.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian government announced that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev would head a Russian delegation at the inauguration ceremony in Ankara.

    Also on June 9 the composition of the new cabinet of ministers, who are now appointed by the president due to the country’s transition to the presidential system of government, is expected to be announced.

    On June 24, Turkey elected both the president and members of parliament. Erdogan secured victory in the presidential election with 52.6 percent of the vote. The ruling AKP party secured 42.6 percent of the vote, while the aligned Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 11.1 percent, giving the People's Alliance the parliamentary majority.

    The inauguration ceremony will also mark the final stage of Ankara’s switch to the presidential form of government, approved in a referendum in April of last year.

