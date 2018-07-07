Russian MoD: Armed Groups in Syria's Daraa Agree to Surrender Arms

A ceasefire agreement and the return of Syrian refugees from Jordan's border have been negotiated with the leaders of armed groups in the Syrian province of Daraa, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported.

The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has announced that the leaders of armed groups in Syria's Daraa had agreed to surrender weapons and halt hostilities.

"As a result of the talks, under the mediation of the Russian Center for Reconciliation with the leaders of armed groups in the province of Daraa an agreement on the following issues [has been reached]: the cessation of hostilities; the beginning of the delivery of heavy and medium weapons in all settlements under the control of armed groups," the center said in a report.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the parties have also agreed on the regularization of the militants' status, evacuation of those militants, who do not wish to regularize their status, and their family members to the province of Idlib, the resumption of the work of the Syrian government bodies on the territories controlled by the armed groups and on the return of the Syrian refugees from the border with Jordan to their homes.

READ MORE: Israeli Airstrike Hits Syrian Army at Golan Heights Border

On July 6, the Syrian army reported that it had regained control over the Nasib crossing point on the Jordan border as a result of the offensive.

The situation in war-torn Syria has intensified in recent weeks, with government troops reacting on the militant shelling of the cities of Daraa and Suwayda by launching an offensive operation that is aimed at regaining control of the Syrian border with Jordan and ousting militants stationed there as they ignored a ceasefire reached with the help of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation.