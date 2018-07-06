Syrian Army Takes Control of Nasib Border Crossing Point With Jordan

The main crossing point was taken just a day after the Syria government forces reached the border with Jordan during the offensive in the South of the country.

The Syrian government forces on Friday took control over the major crossing point on the border with Jordan, raising a Syrian flag there, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

According to the correspondent, the capture of the Nasib crossing point was possible due to successful negotiations between the representatives of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation and leaders of militant groups operating in the region.

Earlier on Friday the head of the information center of the joint operation command of the opposition in the south of Syria Abu Shima told Sputnik that the opposition has reached a ceasefire agreement with representatives of Russia in the province of Daraa.

"The agreement has been reached on extracting to Idlib of those who do not want to stay in the south, on the gradual relinquishing of heavy weaponry… The agreement on the immediate cessation of hostilities has been reached," he stated, adding that after the formal approval similar conditions would be proposed to some militant groups in the province of Quneitra.

Russian center for Syrian reconciliation stated earlier, that, over the week, 27 settlements had voluntarily joined the ceasefire regime in the Southern part of the country.

The situation in the war-torn country has escalated in recent weeks, with government troops launching an offensive to oust the militants refusing to join the ceasefire in response to the terrorists shelling of Daraa and Suwayda cities.

