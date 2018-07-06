At Least 2 Killed, Over 10 Injured as Militants Shell Syria's Daraa – Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – At least two people were killed and 14 were injured in multiple cases of shelling by militants of the Syrian southwestern city of Daraa, local media reported Thursday.

Militants located in the al-Nazihen camp fired a number of shells at Daraa's neighborhoods, including on the al-Matar district, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

On Thursday, Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said that ceasefire violations are still being registered in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, and Hama.

"Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, illegal armed formations breach ceasefire regime in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama," Tsygankov said.

The general added that in the city of Aleppo, the reconciliation center has provided humanitarian aid to 15 families of the Russian community who were in a difficult financial situation. The reconciliation center has also delivered 1,000 food sets to residents of El Karak city, located in the As Suwayda province.

Syria's southwestern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa belong to one of the four ceasefire zones that were brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the situation in Daraa province has escalated in recent weeks, with terrorists shelling the cities of Daraa and Suwayda, and government troops responding by launching an offensive to drive militants out of the region.

As a result, thousands of Syrians have fled in search of shelter to neighboring Jordan.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.