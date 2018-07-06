Register
01:28 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The town of Al-Shaykh Maskin, liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from ISIS militants in Syria's Daraa province. (File)

    At Least 2 Killed, Over 10 Injured as Militants Shell Syria's Daraa – Reports

    © Sputnik / Michael Alaeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – At least two people were killed and 14 were injured in multiple cases of shelling by militants of the Syrian southwestern city of Daraa, local media reported Thursday.

    Militants located in the al-Nazihen camp fired a number of shells at Daraa's neighborhoods, including on the al-Matar district, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

    On Thursday, Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov said that ceasefire violations are still being registered in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, and Hama.

    "Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, illegal armed formations breach ceasefire regime in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama," Tsygankov said.

    Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File)
    © AFP 2018 / RAMI AL-SAYED
    Tomb Raiders: Terrorists Plunder Graves in Syria, Sell Bodies on Black Market (VIDEO)
    The general added that in the city of Aleppo, the reconciliation center has provided humanitarian aid to 15 families of the Russian community who were in a difficult financial situation. The reconciliation center has also delivered 1,000 food sets to residents of El Karak city, located in the As Suwayda province.

    Syria's southwestern provinces of Quneitra and Daraa belong to one of the four ceasefire zones that were brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

    Meanwhile, the situation in Daraa province has escalated in recent weeks, with terrorists shelling the cities of Daraa and Suwayda, and government troops responding by launching an offensive to drive militants out of the region.

    Syria update
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Militants Surrender Heavy Weapons in Southern Syria's Bosra - Source
    As a result, thousands of Syrians have fled in search of shelter to neighboring Jordan.

    Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

    Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

    Related:

    Tomb Raiders: Terrorists Plunder Graves in Syria, Sell Bodies on Black Market
    Militants Surrender Heavy Weapons in Southern Syria's Bosra - Source
    Germany’s AfD Party Passes Resolution to Lift EU Sanctions Against Syria
    US Can Rarely Separate Terrorists and Opposition in Southern Syria - Lavrov
    UN Offers Mechanism on Discussing Easing of Western Sanctions Against Syria
    Tags:
    ceasefire, militants, casualties, shelling, Daraa, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse