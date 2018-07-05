Register
    Syrian Army Reaches Jordanian Border in Daraa Province

    DARAA (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces on Thursday reached the border with Jordan during the offensive in the south of the country and took control of a six-kilometer border stretch, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

    According to the correspondent, this achievement became possible through successful negotiations between the representatives of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation and leaders of illegal armed groups operating in the area.

    READ MORE: UN: Fighting in Southern Syria Prompts Thousands to Flee Toward Jordan Border

    The day before, a source told Sputnik that members of illegal militant groups in the city of Busra al-Sham (Bosra) in the southern Syrian Daraa province had started surrendering heavy weapons and hardware to the government forces.

    On Tuesday, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said that, over the week, 27 Syrian settlements had voluntarily joined the ceasefire regime in the provinces of Quneitra, As-Suwayda, and Daraa.

    The offensive in the Southern part of the country was launched by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad in June in order to regain control of the region from a variety of terrorist groups and US-backed rebels. Some parts of the country were controlled by the militants since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011.

    Tags:
    offensive, border, Syria, Jordan
