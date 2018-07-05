Palestinian Envoy to Russia: Abbas Not Hospitalized, Plans to Visit Russia

"The president is not in the hospital. He is in his office. I just spoke to him. There are no changes to his schedule and plans to visit Russia," Nofal told Sputnik.
Commenting on the reports of alleged hospitalization of the Palestinian president, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the invitation to visit Moscow remained in force.
"I cannot say. If it is true, undoubtedly, we wish him a speedy recovery. The invitation will remain in force, it will be on the table, that is why I think that such a visit will take place once it is convenient for Mr. Abbas," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Kremlin was unaware of cancellation of Abbas' visit to Russia amid news about his alleged hospitalization.
Earlier in the day, a source in the Palestinian presidential administration stated that Abbas was sent for a medical checkup.
Last February Palestinian leader underwent what was then described as routine medical tests in New York.
Abbas became the president of the State of Palestine and Palestinian National Authority in 2005 after the death of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on November 11, 2004.
