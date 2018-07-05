Iran May Block Oil Transit Via Strait of Hormuz if US Levies Sanctions - IRGS

The US has withdrawn from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and is now threatening to impose new sanctions on the country in an effort to economically strangle Iran by choking off its oil exports to global markets.

Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic from the Persian Gulf if the United States renews sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Reuters has reported, citing an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

“If they want to stop Iranian oil exports, we will not allow any oil shipment to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Sarallah military base, said.

Earlier, Tehran’s representative at OPEC Hussein Kazempur Ardebili warned that Washington’s effort to block Iranian oil exports would backfire forcing American citizens to pay the price for President Trump’s policy.

On July 2, Brian Hook, the State Department's director of policy planning reaffirmed the Trump administration's goal of reducing Iran's oil exports to zero by November.

On May 8, President Donald Trump fulfilled an election campaign promise to pull out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal agreed between Iran and world powers, that imposed strict curbs on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the loosening of economic sanctions.

President Trump promised to re-impose sanctions on Tehran and add new ones.

Washington also notified the world that companies doing business with Iran should wind down any deals with the country or they would be subject to sanctions as well.

In order to protect its businesses, the European Union has vowed to fight back and warned it would revive “blocking regulations” that were originally created in 1996 to protect European companies doing business with Libya and Cuba from US sanctions.

The tactic proved effective at the time forcing the United States to back down from imposing sanctions.