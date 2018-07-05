Register
11:07 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)

    Iran May Block Oil Transit Via Strait of Hormuz if US Levies Sanctions - IRGS

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    541

    The US has withdrawn from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and is now threatening to impose new sanctions on the country in an effort to economically strangle Iran by choking off its oil exports to global markets.

    Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic from the Persian Gulf if the United States renews sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Reuters has reported, citing an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

    “If they want to stop Iranian oil exports, we will not allow any oil shipment to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Sarallah military base, said.

    Earlier, Tehran’s representative at OPEC Hussein Kazempur Ardebili warned that Washington’s effort to block Iranian oil exports would backfire forcing American citizens to pay the price for President Trump’s policy.

    An Iranian Army soldier stands guard on a military speed boat during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran
    © AFP 2018 / IIPA/ALI MOHAMMADI
    US Labeling Revolutionary Guard a Terror Group May End With Tehran Closing Strait of Hormuz – Prof
    On July 2, Brian Hook, the State Department's director of policy planning reaffirmed the Trump administration's goal of reducing Iran's oil exports to zero by November.

    On May 8, President Donald Trump fulfilled an election campaign promise to pull out of the landmark 2015 nuclear  deal agreed between Iran and world powers, that imposed strict curbs on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for the loosening of economic sanctions.

    President Trump promised to re-impose sanctions on Tehran and add new ones.

    Washington also notified the world that companies doing business with Iran should wind down any deals with the country or they would be subject to sanctions as well.

    READ MORE: Rouhani Expects EU to 'Fill In' for US in Iran Nuclear Deal

    In order to protect its businesses, the European Union has vowed to fight back and warned it would revive “blocking regulations” that were originally created in 1996 to protect European companies doing business with Libya and Cuba from US sanctions.

    The tactic proved effective at the time forcing the United States to back down from imposing sanctions.

    Related:

    US Labeling IRGC a Terror Group May End With Iran Closing Hormuz Strait – Prof
    Rouhani Expects EU to 'Fill In' for US in Iran Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    warning, military commander, Iranian oil exports, US sanctions, OPEC, Donald Trump, Ismail Kowsari, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse