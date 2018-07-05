Register
03:16 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, speaks during the inauguration a newly built extension of the port of Chabahar, near the Pakistani border, on the Gulf of Oman, southeastern Iran, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017

    Rouhani Expects EU to 'Fill In' for US in Iran Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz his country would stay in the nuclear pact if the European Union upheld the commitments made by the United States.

    "If EU can fill in for US commitments made in the deal, Iran will stay in it," Rouhani said in Vienna, as quoted on his official website, adding "Currently, we are waiting for European countries’ package on how to save the deal."

    The 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers – the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Germany and China – came under harsh criticism by US President Donald Trump during his election campaign. Trump ended US participation in the pact last May, announcing phased return of sanctions on Tehran, most notably its oil sales.

    In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran.
    © AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
    Iran Still Awaits for EU Proposals on Preserving Nuclear Deal - Tehran
    Rouhani also specified on Wednesday that Iran would stay in the deal if the remaining signatories to the JCPOA managed to ensure Iran’s interests after the US pullout from the agreement.

    The Iranian president also stressed that the remaining signatories to the JCPOA had demonstrated firm political will on the issue, noting that the US withdrawal from the agreement was to the detriment to all the countries concerned and emphasized that the move would backfire on Washington itself.

    In addition, Rouhani on Wednesday also warned the United States that it had not thought about the consequences of attacking Iranian petroleum exports, saying the country would "firmly resist" any threat to its national interests.

    Related:

    Iran's Rouhani to Discuss Nuclear Deal During Visits to Switzerland, Austria
    Iran Urges OPEC Not to Boost Oil Output Amid Alleged Saudi Deal With Trump
    Iran Still Awaits for EU Proposals on Preserving Nuclear Deal - Tehran
    Russian Envoy Bashes UN Top Political Official’s Report on Iran Nuclear Deal
    Iran’s Zarif Vows Cooperation With US After Return to Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    resistance, national interests, commitments, deal, nuclear, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hassan Rouhani, United States, EU, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse