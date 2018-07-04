Tehran Plans to Import Goods Only From States Purchasing Iranian Oil - Lawmaker

"We will use a bartering system to exchange oil for goods. This means that we will make the purchase of goods conditional on oil sales. We are telling relevant markets and countries, which will purchase our oil, that we will buy goods in case they purchase our oil," Qarekhani told the ILNA news agency.
The formation of a working group on barter oil deals was underway in Iran, the lawmaker added.
READ MORE: Rouhani Warns US Against Undermining Iran’s Oil Trade, Promises 'Consequences'
In late June, the US State Department said Washington would ask its allies, as well as China and India to cut off their imports of Iranian oil before early November, the United States planned to impose sanctions against Tehran.
The US statements followed the nation's unilateral withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, which seeks to make Tehran abandon its nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.
All comments
Show new comments (0)