Palestine Denounces Israeli Freeze on Its Funds as 'Declaration of War'

"Should this decision be implemented, it will result in the adoption of important decisions by Palestine to counteract this dangerous decision, because the issue concerns red lines, which are not to be either approached or crossed. [The decision] is a declaration of war on the people of Palestine, its defenders, captives, those perished, who were carrying a banner of freedom for the sake of Jerusalem and the establishment of the independent Palestinian State," the spokesman said in a statement, as quoted by Ma'an News Agency.
According to the bill, if it is established that the Palestinian side has ceased to make such payments, the cabinet will be authorized to decide if and when to transfer the frozen funds. According to the lawmakers, the very payment of funds to prisoners is an "expression of support for acts of terror."
Relations between Israel and Palestine have been strained for decades, with the latter seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
