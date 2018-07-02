Register
18:53 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The drones used to attack Russian military facilities in Syria (File)

    Drones Shot Down Near Russian Base in Syria Were Western-Made – Source (PHOTOS)

    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3160

    A group of unidentified drones that approached the military facilities near the Hmeymim airbase in Syria on June 30 has been destroyed by Russian air defenses.

    A source in the Syrian army told Sputnik that more than five unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which were earlier eliminated near the Russian Hmeymim airbase in Syria, were "most likely on a reconnaissance mission."

    The source also said that "on closer examination it became clear that the UAVs' parts were made in Western countries."

    "The drones were invisible to conventional radars, because they were made of wood, plastic and modern innovative materials. Despite the deliberate use of these innovation technologies, the UAVS were detected by the Russian military," the source stressed.

    READ MORE: Russian Air Defenses Intercept Projectile Targeting Hmeymim Base in Syria

    It explained that first and foremost, the drones were tracked by the Russian-made photodetectors and secondly, adding to the UAV's destruction were the Syrian National Defense Forces (NDF) who are specifically tasked with protecting the territory around the Hmeymim base.

    "After NDF fighters found out that the drones were flowing at low altitude, they shot down two UAVs with the help of Kalashnikov assault rifles," the source added.

    Downed drone
    © Sputnik / MURAD SAID
    Downed drone

    Earlier, a representative of the Hmeymim airbase reported that on June 30, a group of UAVs of unknown origin was detected by Russian airspace control to the northeast of the airbase and that all the drones were obliterated shortly after.

    In a previous incident, Russian air defense systems intercepted two combat drones launched by militants near the base in late April.

    Syrian servicemen are seen near a downed drone
    © Sputnik / MURAD SAID
    Syrian servicemen are seen near a downed drone

    The air defenses of the Russian airbase in Syria have been strengthened after a massive drone attack against Russian military facilities, including the Tartus Naval base and Hmeymin airbase on January 6. The Syrian government forces took control over six out of 13 drones as seven others were destroyed.

    Syrian servicemen are seen near a downed drone
    © Sputnik / MURAD SAID
    Syrian servicemen are seen near a downed drone

    Russian servicemen were deployed to Syria in 2015, in a move initiated by the Syrian government who asked Moscow’s assistance in the fight against terrorism.

    In December 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry announced complete destruction of Daesh* in Syria which were followed by Russian President Putin proclaiming "victory over terrorists" and ordering the partial withdrawal of Russian forces from Syrian territory.

    *Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Another Two Russian Fifth Gen. Su-57 Jets Reportedly Land in Syria's Hmeymim
    Russian Military Denies Reports of Drone Attacks on Hmeymim Base on January 1
    Drones Attacked Hmeymim Base From 'Moderate' Opposition-Controlled Area
    Russia to Spend $335,000 Annually to Maintain Hmeymim Airbase in Syria
    Tags:
    Hmeymim Airbase, radars, reconnaissance, unmanned aerial vehicle, mission, drones, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse