Register
13:46 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken through a window shows a general view of Bahrain's captial Manama and nearby cities on October 22, 2010

    Bahrain Reportedly 'Testing Waters' to Improve Ties With Israel

    © AFP 2018 / MARWAN NAAMANI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    Bahrain's move to allow an Israeli delegation to attend a recent UNESCO conference may be seen as a sign of Manama's drive to further develop ties with Tel Aviv.

    The newspaper Haaretz has quoted a source in Washington as saying that ties between Bahrain and Israel are getting warmer even though official bilateral relations are not "around the corner."

    Jonathan Schanzer, of the Washington-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a think tank, pointed out that "it makes a lot of sense for Bahrain and Israel to increase their cooperation."

    READ MORE: Reports: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain Voice Support for Morocco Over Row With Iran

    Referring to both countries' negative perception of Iran, Schanzer said that although Bahrain and Israel have yet to get ready for "total normalization", the two countries "are testing the waters and the trend is very clear."

    He described Bahrain as "a bellwether" for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, which, Schanzer recalled, also view Iran as their arch foe while perceiving Israel as their possible partner against Tehran.

    "It seems sometimes like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are using Bahrain – which is allied with them but is smaller and less influential – to do 'trial balloons' regarding foreign policy. It's true with regard to the three countries' rivalry with their neighbor Qatar, and also with regard to Israel," he pointed out.

    READ MORE: Tehran Rejects Manama's Accusations of Plotting Terrorist Attacks in Bahrain

    Schanzer's remarks came after an Israeli delegation visited Bahrain for an international conference organized by UNESCO, an event that will be followed by Bahrain hosting the upcoming 42nd session of the UN agency’s World Heritage Committee, where Israel's representative will also be in attendance.

    In May, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa supported Israel's strikes on Syria, twitting that Tel Aviv had a right to "defend itself."

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced at the time that dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Forces in Syria had been hit after the Iranian forces allegedly fired 20 rockets at IDF positions in Golan Heights, a disputed area annexed by Israel as a result of the 1967 Six Day War.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia 'May Hope Israel Will Do the Job for Them and Fight Iran' – Analyst

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (L) visit the city of Ismailia, Egypt March 5, 2018, in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency
    © REUTERS / The Egyptian Presidency/Handout
    Money Talks: Israel, Saudi Arabia Held Secret Meeting in Cairo - Reports
    Tehran, however, denied those allegations, claiming that the attack was carried out by Damascus.

    While Iran doesn't recognize the Jewish state's right to exist, Tel Aviv considers Tehran a threat to its security, citing concerns over the Islamic Republic's alleged development of nuclear weapons despite the 2015 Iran deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

    In addition to this, Israel is dissatisfied with Tehran's support for Syria in its fight against terrorist groups. Tel Aviv has repeatedly said that it would not allow Iran to turn Syria, which has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011, into its client state, where it could gain a military foothold.

    Related:

    Iran Refutes Allegations of Involvement in Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
    Iran Rejects Bahrain's 'Baseless' Allegations of Ties to Suspected Terrorists
    Bahrain Ambassador Says Iran Destabilizing Attempts Continue After Ties Rupture
    Tags:
    trend, normalization, partner, relations, cooperation, Iran, Israel, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse