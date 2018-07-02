Register
    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower

    S Korean Government Reaffirms Importance of Winning Saudi Nuclear Project Bid

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's government recognizes the importance of winning Saudi Arabia's nuclear project tender and acknowledges that the competition will be tough, Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu said Monday.

    "The competition will get tougher as all of the five tenders were selected as preferred bidders, which is seen as part of Saudi Arabia's strategy to maximize its leverage… Saudi Arabia's nuclear project is very important for South Korea's nuclear exports," Paik said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    Earlier in the day, Paik met with representatives of state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), chosen by Saudi Arabia as one of potential bidders.

    READ MORE: Iran Urges OPEC Not to Boost Oil Output Amid Alleged Saudi Deal With Trump

    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    White House Amends Statement on Saudi King's Vow to Help Stabilize Oil Market
    Apart from South Korea, Riyadh has shortlisted China, France, Russia, and the United States to bid for the project.

    In May this year, Riyadh confirmed its plans to pursue peaceful nuclear energy program. Saudi Arabia is exploring the possibility of building up to 16 reactors by 2032.

    Tags:
    nuclear, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, South Korea
