First Group of Syrian Refugees Returns From Lebanon to Damascus – Reports

Within a month, the second group of 173 refugees will get back from Lebanon and then one more group of over thousand people will return to their homeland, the SANA news agency reported.
The situation around Syrian asylum seekers and refugees in Lebanon has recently escalated in a wake of the authorities' claims that the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR had been discouraging those displaced by the Syrian war from returning to their home country.
