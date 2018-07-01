Explosion Rocks E Afghan City of Jalalabad, Killing 4 and Injuring 10 (PHOTO)

Four people have been killed and ten got injuries as a powerful blast hit the center of Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad, the TV broadcaster reported.
As a result of the explosion several buildings around Mukhaberat square were damaged, the spokesman said.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Earlier in the day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani paid a visit to Jalalabad, where he gave a speech in which the president confirmed government's readiness to negotiate with the Taliban radical movement.
#BREAKING: Moments Ago bomb blast reported in #Jalalabad city, near to #Nangrahar Province Governor house. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YQrxhagpX1— Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) July 1, 2018
Reports of a blast a gunfires in #Jalalabad, a city in eastern #Afghanistan President Ghani visited in the morning. Casualties feared. No one claimed responsibility so far. Both #Isis & #Taliban are active in the city. Photo via @1TVNewsAF pic.twitter.com/bVnR2GttM7— Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) July 1, 2018
Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency and other radical group acting in the country.
