Explosion Rocks E Afghan City of Jalalabad, Killing 4 and Injuring 10 (PHOTO)

According to governor's spokesperson Attaullah Khogyani, the explosion occurred hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had visited the city of Jalalabad.

Four people have been killed and ten got injuries as a powerful blast hit the center of Afghanistan's city of Jalalabad, the TV broadcaster reported.

As a result of the explosion several buildings around Mukhaberat square were damaged, the spokesman said.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier in the day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani paid a visit to Jalalabad, where he gave a speech in which the president confirmed government's readiness to negotiate with the Taliban radical movement.

The blast took place the day after Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani had declared the end of a truce with the Taliban movement, with the country's armed forces resuming their operations against militants. Later in the same day, the Tolo news broadcaster reported that at least 12 militants of the Taliban radical movement were killed and 18 more were injured in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in the country's northwestern Badghis province.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency and other radical group acting in the country.

