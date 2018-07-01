Register
    Blast at Fireworks Plant in Gaza Strip Leaves 2 Dead, Local Authorities Report

    Middle East
    GAZA (Sputnik) - Two Palestinians were killed and eight more injured as a result of an explosion at a fireworks plant in the Gaza Strip, a press secretary of the local Healthcare Ministry told Sputnik.

    The incident happened in a residential house, where the plant was located, in the eastern part of the city of Gaza, which is the capital of the Gaza Strip.

    "As a result of the accidental explosion in a residential house in the city of Gaza two Palestinians died, eight were injured," the press secretary said on Saturday.

    The spokesman added that three people remained in a critical condition. Causes of the incident are unknown, the investigation is underway.

    The situation in the Gaza Strip has exacerbated over the last several months after a rally called the Great March of Return started on March 30. The rally has led to a spike of violence in the region.

