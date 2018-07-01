Blast at Fireworks Plant in Gaza Strip Leaves 2 Dead, Local Authorities Report

The incident happened in a residential house, where the plant was located, in the eastern part of the city of Gaza, which is the capital of the Gaza Strip.
The spokesman added that three people remained in a critical condition. Causes of the incident are unknown, the investigation is underway.
READ MORE: Palestinian Injured in Friday’s Clashes at Gaza-Israeli Border Dies at Hospital
The situation in the Gaza Strip has exacerbated over the last several months after a rally called the Great March of Return started on March 30. The rally has led to a spike of violence in the region.
