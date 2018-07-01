US Military Presence in Syria No Longer Makes Any Sense - Syrian Parliament Sec.

"The United States can no longer keep its forces in Syria since it gains no benefits from it," Aboud said.
According to the official, the US forces were deployed to Syria amid the expectations of the possible partition of the country.
"Now, however, we have left this page far behind, and there is no longer any need [for the United States] to keep these forces in the region," he clarified.
The lawmaker also commented on the upcoming summit between the two presidents, which is supposed to focus on the Syrian conflict settlement among other topical issues.
Aboud suggested that the Russian president would go to the summit with a solid record of achievements, those of his own and of his allies, while Trump would have nothing to put on the table.
In April, Trump said he would love to remove US military forces from Syria, adding that he would leave the job of reconstruction to other countries. Shortly after, he, however, said that US troops would remain in the country until the United States could leave a "strong and lasting footprint" in the region.
The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria. The coalition's activities in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.
*Daesh, also known as IS, ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
