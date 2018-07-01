Register
08:01 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines prepare to build a military site during a sandstorm in western Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's newest outpost in the fight against the Islamic State group is in this dusty corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where several hundred American Marines operate close to the battlefront, a key factor in the recent series of swift victories against the extremists.

    US Military Presence in Syria No Longer Makes Any Sense - Syrian Parliament Sec.

    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The United States must withdraw its forces from Syria, since its military presence in the region no longer makes any sense amid the successes of the Syrian government's forces and its allies on the ground, Syrian parliament secretary Khaled Aboud told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "The United States can no longer keep its forces in Syria since it gains no benefits from it," Aboud said.

    According to the official, the US forces were deployed to Syria amid the expectations of the possible partition of the country.

    "Now, however, we have left this page far behind, and there is no longer any need [for the United States] to keep these forces in the region," he clarified.

    The lawmaker also commented on the upcoming summit between the two presidents, which is supposed to focus on the Syrian conflict settlement among other topical issues.

    READ MORE: Israeli Army on High Alert in Golan Heights as Syria Intensifies Op in Daraa

    Aboud suggested that the Russian president would go to the summit with a solid record of achievements, those of his own and of his allies, while Trump would have nothing to put on the table.

    A mock road sign for Damascus, the capital of Syria, and a cutout of a soldier, are displayed in an old outpost in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Thursday, May 10, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Russia Sees Threat of Iran-Israel Strife Escalating in Syria – Foreign Ministry
    On Friday, US media reported that President Donald Trump hopes to clinch a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin that will stipulate the US military withdrawal from Syria. Mahmoud Afandi, a representative of the Astana opposition platform, later told Sputnik that Moscow and Washington were preparing a deal to hand over Syria’s southern de-escalation zone and the US base in Al Tanf to Russian control, and the matter might be decided during the presidents' summit in Helsinki on July 16.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army: Daesh Used Communication Devices Made in US, France

    In April, Trump said he would love to remove US military forces from Syria, adding that he would leave the job of reconstruction to other countries. Shortly after, he, however, said that US troops would remain in the country until the United States could leave a "strong and lasting footprint" in the region.

    The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria. The coalition's activities in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    *Daesh, also known as IS, ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia

    Related:

    Russia Sees Threat of Iran-Israel Strife Escalating in Syria – Foreign Ministry
    Israeli Army on High Alert in Golan Heights as Syria Intensifies Op in Daraa
    'Too Early to Speak' About US Pullout From Syria – Analyst
    Tags:
    Daesh, US Armed Forces, Khaled Al-Aboud, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse