Explosive Device Detonates Near School in Syrian City of Al Hasakah - Reports

According to the SANA news agency, the device was placed on a motorbike parked near the school.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting multiple opposition factions and terrorist groups.
Previous month, nine people were killed and 28 others injured after two car bombs exploded in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, which is one of four de-escalation zones created after relevant agreements were reached by Iran, Russia, and Turkey during the Astana reconciliation talks last year.
