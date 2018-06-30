Explosive Device Detonates Near School in Syrian City of Al Hasakah - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - An explosive device has detonated near a school in the city of Al Hasakah in northern Syria, causing injuries among civilians, local media reported on Saturday, citing preliminary data.

According to the SANA news agency, the device was placed on a motorbike parked near the school.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting multiple opposition factions and terrorist groups.

READ MORE: Blast at US Military Base in Northern Syria is Part of Training – Source

Previous month, nine people were killed and 28 others injured after two car bombs exploded in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, which is one of four de-escalation zones created after relevant agreements were reached by Iran, Russia, and Turkey during the Astana reconciliation talks last year.