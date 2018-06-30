Register
04:41 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi

    Iraq Executes 12 Daesh Prisoners as ‘Forceful Revenge’ for Slain Captives

    © AP Photo / Karim Kadim
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Iraq executed 12 Daesh militants on the orders of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi Thursday. The killings come in retaliation for the murder of eight Daesh captives, who the group previously claimed to be Iraqi police officers.

    Abadi ordered the "immediate" execution of hundreds of convicted jihadists after the bodies of eight people turned up decomposing and strapped with explosives off a highway north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

    "By order of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, 12 terrorists sentenced to death (whose appeals were exhausted) were executed on Thursday," a statement from the Prime Minister's office cited by the Times of Israel for a Friday story said. It's unclear how they were executed, but death sentences for terrorism charges are usually conducted by hanging in Iraq.

    More than 300 people, including some 100 foreign-born women, have been sentenced to death in Iraq, while hundreds of others face life behind bars for their membership in Daesh, the Times of Israel has reported.

    Most of the women are from Turkey or former Soviet republics.

    In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 photo, U.S. Marines prepare to build a military site during a sandstorm in western Anbar, Iraq. The US-led coalition's newest outpost in the fight against the Islamic State group is in this dusty corner of western Iraq near the border with Syria where several hundred American Marines operate close to the battlefront, a key factor in the recent series of swift victories against the extremists.
    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    Number of Civilians Killed in US-Led Operations in Syria, Iraq Exceeds 930 – Coalition

    "We promise that we will kill or arrest those who committed this crime," Abadi told senior military officials Thursday, just a day after the bodies turned up. "Our security and military forces will take forceful revenge against these terrorist cells," he said, vowing to kill the remaining terrorists whose appeals have been exhausted.

    Of the eight slain Daesh captives, six had appeared in an Daesh propaganda video published Saturday in which the terrorist group claimed they were police officers or members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group, which was pivotal in the Islamists' defeat. Daesh threatened to kill them if the central government did not release Sunni female prisoners within 72 hours, according to the Times of Israel.

    However, the autopsies of the bodies indicated that they had already been killed when the video was published, according to Abadi, who accused the terrorist group of trying to dupe authorities.

    UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie visits the Old City in West Mosul, Iraq June 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / UNHCR/Andrew McConnell
    'You Can Smell the Bodies in Rubble:' Angelina Jolie Visits Mosul, Iraq Year After Daesh Ousted

    Abadi is facing criticism from both sides of the debate about what to do with the captives. After the bodies of the eight Daesh captives turned up, he fell under fire from some on social media who complained that he wasn't forceful enough in dealing with the Daesh problem, according to the Times of Israel.

    Meanwhile, the New York-based Human Rights Watch has urged restraint, having called upon Iraq's judiciary to deal with foreign women and children on an individual level as opposed to issuing blanket sentences. They called on the country to "take into account their individual circumstances and actions and give priority to prosecuting the most serious crimes while exploring alternatives for lesser ones."

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Admits Killing About 940 Civilians in Operations in Syria, Iraq
    Denmark Ready to Send More Troops to Iraq, Baltics at NATO's Request
    Iraq Bounces Deportees From Finland Over Travel Documents
    Real Reason Iraq's 35th Mechanized Brigade Swapped Abrams Tanks for T-90s
    'You Can Smell the Bodies in Rubble:'Angelina Jolie Visits Mosul, Iraq
    US Army Major Deconstructs ‘Unabashed Failure’ of Regime Change in Iraq
    US Believes Iraq Has Potential to Become Center of Stability in Mid East - DoS
    Turkish Military Already in Iraq, Ready to Advance on Kurdish Base - PM
    Tags:
    Iraq, Daesh, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse