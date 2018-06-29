Libyan National Army Warns Int’l Community Against Foreign Troops Presence

"We received information about the desire of some international forces to establish a military presence in some areas of southern Libya in order to counter illegal migration. The command of the Libyan armed forces warns these parties against such actions, which are considered as a violation of international law and an attack on the Libyan state and its sovereignty," the Libyan National Army said.
The army noted that it was ready to take any measures aimed at protection of the country’s sovereignty.
Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a deadly civil war broke out after the overthrow of country’s longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The conflict is ongoing and the country remains divided into two governments.
