Register
18:27 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington

    Arab Intel Chiefs, Israeli Mossad Head Hold Secret Kushner-Backed Talks – Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    The alleged meeting took place ahead of the much-anticipated presentation of the Trump administration's Israel-Palestinian peace proposal, expected to be unveiled in the coming days.

    Intelligence chiefs of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt as well as Israeli Mossad’s chief, Yossi Cohn, attended a top-secret meeting in Washington’s latest bid to implement its Middle East peace plan, French website Intelligence Online reported Thursday.

    The event was reportedly initiated by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and US envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt.

    READ MORE: US Peace Plan is Attempt to Normalize Israeli 'Apartheid' in Palestine — PLO

    The report also suggested that the head of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security and intelligence services, Majid Faraj, had also been present at the conference, but according to Press TV, citing Maan News Agency, the PA denied sending the intelligence head to the meeting.

    While Intelligence Online’s report didn’t mention the date and venue of the alleged summit, Israel’s Arutz Sheva radio station said it had been held “ten days ago.”

    Palestinian demonstrators gather during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Pompeo Met Top Palestinian Official as US Braces for 'Ultimate Deal' - Reports
    Last month, Haaretz reported that the newly minted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Majid Faraj amid the PA’s boycott of the Trump administration after the president recognized Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

    The purported meeting between the two was held at a time when the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, was hospitalized. According to Haaretz, the timing could mean Washington’s trying to guarantee stability on the Palestinian side after Abbas leaves the political scene.

    Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have no diplomatic ties with Israel, but under Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh has softened its stance. Israeli top officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, admitted that despite having no diplomatic relations with Saudis, Israel has had "contacts" with Riyadh which "have been kept in general secret."

    Washington's Peace Plan

    On Monday, Israel's Hayom daily reported that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan had given the go-ahead to the US plan for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process regardless of the PA’s boycott and rejection of US’ mediation role.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson to Show Kushner 'Red Lines' Over Israel-Palestine Plan – Reports

    Last week, Kushner told the Palestinian newspaper Al Quds that he was ready to cooperate with Abbas to work out a peace plan.

    "If President Abbas is ready to go back to the negotiating table, then we are ready to participate in the discussion, but if that's not the case, then we are going to make the plan public," Kushner said, adding that the plan would be ready "soon."

    Trump's son-in-law also claimed that Abbas was "scared we will release our peace plan and the Palestinian people will actually like it.”

    Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Kushner Gets Schooled by Abbas After Claiming Palestinian Leader 'Scared' of US Peace Plan
    Responding to Kushner’s and Greenblatt’s tour of the Middle East, Abbas stated that "the American delegation has to realize that there's no point in looking for alternatives and illusions that are meant to divide the Palestinian homeland and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state."

    Tensions between Israel and Palestinians further escalated in December 2017 after the Trump administration recognized the disputed holy city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocated the US embassy there.

    The decision, which sparked violence on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, was followed by the Palestine Liberation Organization's calling on Arab nations to cut ties with states that moved their embassies to Jerusalem following the US lead.

    Tags:
    Mideast peace plan, secret, meeting, peace plan, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Jared Kushner, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, UAE, Palestine, Israel, United States, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse