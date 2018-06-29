Daesh Terrorists Holding Hostages in Syria's Daraa Province – UNHCHR

GENEVA, Switzerland (Sputnik) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said that terrorists from the Daesh terror group established control over the western part of the Syrian province of Daraa and are holding hostages there.

"To add to the bleak situation facing civilians, there are also reports that ISIL* fighters in control of the Yarmouk Basin area in the western part of Daraa Governorate are not allowing civilians to leave areas under their control," Al Hussein said, as quoted by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

He called on all parties to the conflict to prevent the situation from developing as it was in Damascus’ suburb of Eastern Ghouta, which became a site of fierce fighting earlier this year.

"I have spoken of the cruel irony of Eastern Ghouta being a de-escalation zone, and how the conduct of this war has been utterly shameful from the outset and a stain on us all. Now another supposed ‘de-escalation’ zone risks becoming the scene of large-scale civilian casualties. This madness must end," Al Hussein said.

The commissioner also urged all the sides to respect the international law.

The situation in the southwestern province of Daraa has escalated over recent several weeks with militants shelling the cities of Daraa and As Suwayda and the government, troops have launched an offensive in the region.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia