11:36 GMT +329 June 2018
    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source

    Clashes Between Russian, US Troops in Syria Impossible – Deputy Foreign Minister

    © AFP 2018 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Confrontation between Russia and US servicemen in Syria is not possible, Moscow and Washington coordinate activities in Syria through a reliable de-conflicting communication channel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin has said.

    "Clashes, direct confrontation are not possible, that is out of the question, on the contrary, we invite everyone to coordinate in the fight against terrorists," Sergei Vershinin told reporters.

    The diplomat explained that Russia had "a very good and secure de-conflicting channel with the United States."

    "We cooperate and coordinate actions with them, including through the Amman [monitoring] center where we exchange information about the southwest of Syria," Vershinin noted.

    READ MORE: Trump Eyes Deal With Putin on US Pullout from Syria — Reports

    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Russian MoD Refutes Claims of Moscow's Alleged Withdrawal From Syria's Southern De-escalation Zone Deal
    Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, stays a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

    Moscow has also been helping Damascus both through supporting the fight against terrorist groups and supplying humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

    Meanwhile, the Syrian government has called on Washington to pull its forces out of Syria, considering their presence to be a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

    At the moment, about 2,000 US troops are deployed in Syria.

    Tags:
    confrontation, conflict, Syria, United States, Russia
