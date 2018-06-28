Netanyahu Welcomes Poland’s Decision to 'Rescind' Parts of Holocaust Bill

Earlier in the day, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a bill abolishing criminal penalties of up to three years imprisonment for accusations against Poland and its people in Holocaust complicity.
"I am pleased that the Polish government, the parliament, the senate and the president of Poland decided today to completely rescind parts of the recently legislated law that caused cause uproar and distress in Israel and in the international community," Netanyahu said, as quoted in the statement of his press service.
The prime minister also welcomed the works that both Israel’s and Poland’s task forces have done to settle the row.
Earlier, in his address to the upper house of the Polish Parliament, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that the initial version of the bill positively contributed to the discussion of the issue.
"Without it, there would be no statements of the German chancellor and foreign minister, which clearly point out Germany’s guilt," the official said.
Morawiecki also expressed hope that the amendment would lead to the improvement of Poland’s relations with the United States as the latter strongly criticized the Holocaust bill for repercussions for freedom of speech.
READ MORE: It’s Undeniable That Poland Partook in Holocaust – Israeli President
The controversial bill, passed on March 1, provoked diplomatic tensions with Israel, Ukraine and the United States. Tel Aviv, in particular, is concerned that the law could trigger the prosecution of Holocaust survivors if they testify against individual Poles who allegedly killed or gave up Jews to the Nazis. For its part, Warsaw has considered the bill as a way to protect Polish people from false accusations of complicity in the Holocaust.
All comments
Show new comments (0)