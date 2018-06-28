Register
08:56 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018

    Netanyahu Welcomes Poland’s Decision to 'Rescind' Parts of Holocaust Bill

    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    202

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayanhu welcomed Poland’s decision late on Wednesday to amend the controversial Holocaust Bill, which Israel has strongly condemned.

    Earlier in the day, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a bill abolishing criminal penalties of up to three years imprisonment for accusations against Poland and its people in Holocaust complicity.

    "I am pleased that the Polish government, the parliament, the senate and the president of Poland decided today to completely rescind parts of the recently legislated law that caused cause uproar and distress in Israel and in the international community," Netanyahu said, as quoted in the statement of his press service.

    The prime minister also welcomed the works that both Israel’s and Poland’s task forces have done to settle the row.

    People take part in the annual March of the Living to commemorate the Holocaust, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march between the former death camps of Auschwitz and Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland
    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    'Struggle for Historical Truth': Polish Lower House of Parl't Approves Holocaust Law Changes
    "Our ties with Poland are very important and are based on trust. Israel and Poland share the responsibility of upholding the memory of the Holocaust. It is clear to all that the Holocaust was an unprecedented crime which was perpetrated by Nazi Germany against the Jewish nation, including the Jews of Poland. The Polish government has expressed understanding of the significance of the Holocaust as the most tragic chapter in the history of the Jewish people," Netanyahu underlined.

    Earlier, in his address to the upper house of the Polish Parliament, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that the initial version of the bill positively contributed to the discussion of the issue.

    "Without it, there would be no statements of the German chancellor and foreign minister, which clearly point out Germany’s guilt," the official said.

    Morawiecki also expressed hope that the amendment would lead to the improvement of Poland’s relations with the United States as the latter strongly criticized the Holocaust bill for repercussions for freedom of speech.

    70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Polish Parliament Could Amend Controversial Holocaust Law - Foreign Minister
    Meanwhile, the United States applauded the decision by Poland to to amend the controversial bill. "The United States welcomes the Polish Parliament’s passage of amendments to its Institute of National Remembrance Law. This action underscores Poland’s commitment to open debate, freedom of speech and academic inquiry," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

    READ MORE: It’s Undeniable That Poland Partook in Holocaust – Israeli President

    The controversial bill, passed on March 1, provoked diplomatic tensions with Israel, Ukraine and the United States. Tel Aviv, in particular, is concerned that the law could trigger the prosecution of Holocaust survivors if they testify against individual Poles who allegedly killed or gave up Jews to the Nazis. For its part, Warsaw has considered the bill as a way to protect Polish people from false accusations of complicity in the Holocaust.

     

    Related:

    Polish Nationalists Urge Probe Into Israeli President’s Alleged Holocaust Remark
    US Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Scolds Parkland Survivors With Holocaust Post
    'A Road to Hell': Poland's Ex-President Slams Holocaust Law
    Silent March Takes Place in Paris in Honor of Slain Holocaust Survivor (VIDEO)
    Germany's Responsibility for Armenian Genocide: First Step Toward Holocaust?
    Tags:
    Holocaust Bill, Holocaust, United States, Poland, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse