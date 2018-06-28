Fire Broke Out at Oil Refinery in Abadan, Iran, Injuring at Least Six - Reports

After a massive fire broke out at the Abadan oil refinery in Iran, firefighters rushed at the scene, bat have not been able to contain the blaze, according to Tasnim news agency.
Several videos are circulating in social media along with the unconfirmed reports of massive explosion at the refinery.
İran'ın Huzistan Eyaleti Abadan kentinde bir Petrol rafinerisinde çıkan patlama ve yanginda şu ana kadar 15 kişinin yaşamını yitirdiği yangının devam ettiği Can kayıplarının artacağı belirtiliyor#Iran#abadan pic.twitter.com/jXyttBMFdO— bazidjiyanê (@bazidime) June 27, 2018
#Iran Abadan 6/27— javadhamida (@javadhamida1) June 27, 2018
fire Widespread In Abadan Petrochemical Complex,Start the fire two hours ago,Six injured ever#news #ایران pic.twitter.com/T4sTgCCMpi
The refinery is located near the coast of the Persian Gulf and was one of the world's largest oil refineries when it was built in 1912.
