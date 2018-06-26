WATCH Alleged Video of Israel's Strike on Arms Depot Near Damascus

Footage has emerged on the internet allegedly showing flames dancing in the night following the strike.
#Syria: video purportedly showing aftermath of #Israel|i strike last night on area of #Damascus Intl Airport. Warehouse reportedly hit. pic.twitter.com/QFtkv0PdJs— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) 26 июня 2018 г.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the missiles hit an arms store in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport at about 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Other reports say that the Israeli Air Force was attempting to target an Iranian cargo plane that was unloading at the airport.
A spokesman for the Israeli Army refused to comment on the reports.
