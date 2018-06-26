WATCH Alleged Video of Israel's Strike on Arms Depot Near Damascus

A monitoring group said earlier on Tuesday that Israel's missiles targeted an arms depot near Damascus Airport.

Footage has emerged on the internet allegedly showing flames dancing in the night following the strike.

​According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the missiles hit an arms store in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport at about 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Other reports say that the Israeli Air Force was attempting to target an Iranian cargo plane that was unloading at the airport.

A spokesman for the Israeli Army refused to comment on the reports.