The uncertainty around the Iran nuclear deal has been intensifying, with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi not ruling out that Tehran can withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the coming weeks.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iranians would not give in to the pressure from US President Donald Trump and would defend their independence and values.

He called Washington's decision to abandon the agreement "appaling" and "illegal," adding that the US has been trying to overthrow the Islamic Republic since the revolution of 1979.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW