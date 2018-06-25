Iranian FM: Washington Tries to Force Tehran's Withdrawal From JCPOA

"The US side is trying to destroy the JCPOA and to make Iran withdraw from the deal. All goals of the United States are aimed at removing Iran from the nuclear deal," Zarif was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
The diplomat added that the United States used propaganda, and psychological pressure among other methods to force Iran end its participation in the agreement.
In May, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would exit the JCPOA, signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran, the European Union, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany.
In addition, Trump decided to re-instate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the agreement in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. The unilateral move taken by the United States has been opposed by other signatories of the Iran deal.
