Register
02:00 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ballots of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are being counted at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 24, 2018

    Turkish Opposition Nation Alliance, HDP to Gain Majority in Parliament

    © REUTERS / Sertac Kayar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish opposition alliance alongside the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) are likely to get a majority in the parliament over the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Unal Cevikoz, the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chair responsible for public diplomacy, told Sputnik on Sunday.

    The latest figures from the polling stations show that AK party got almost 45 percent of votes in the election, while CHP has received 22,3 percent and HDP gained 10,6 percent as over 90 percent of votes were counted.

    "When we talk in terms of opposition this of course includes the three parties in the Nation Alliance plus of course HDP. So all these [parties] form the opposition in general. And they apparently are going to win the majority of the seats," Cevikoz said.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Turkish President Erdogan Claims Victory, Calls on Country to Focus on Future After Election
    The opposition parties are likely to get a majority in the parliament as HDP is expected to surpass the threshold, according to the politician.

    "There is no doubt that HDP will surpass the threshold, it is for sure… And they probably will obtain something around between 12 to 14 percent," the deputy chair said.

    According to Cevikoz, CHP would be the main opposition party in the parliament after the election.

    Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey
    © Sputnik / Sertaç Kayar
    Turkish Elections Show High Turnout, Calm Atmosphere Amid Political Division
    Parties taking part in the parliamentary elections are AK, CHP, HDP, the Good (IYI) Party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Saadet (Felicity) Party, Democrat Party, the Patriotic (Vatan) Party and the Free Cause (Huda-Par) Party.

    Erdogan announced snap presidential and parliamentary elections on April 18, explaining this by the necessity to ensure a rapid transition to a presidential republic and enforce the constitutional amendments that were adopted after a constitutional referendum in April 2017. The constitutional amendments are set to enter into force following both elections.

    Related:

    Key Snap Presidential, Parliamentary Vote Kicks Off in Turkey as Polls Open
    Pundits Suggest Turkey to Use Syrian Refugees as Political 'Tool' in Elections
    US Refusal to Supply F-35s to Turkey Will Do Ankara Great Favor – General
    US Fears Russia May Get Access to F-35 Tech Via Turkey - Reports
    Tags:
    alliance, opposition, election, Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Unal Cevikoz, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse