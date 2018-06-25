Turkish Opposition Nation Alliance, HDP to Gain Majority in Parliament

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish opposition alliance alongside the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) are likely to get a majority in the parliament over the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, Unal Cevikoz, the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chair responsible for public diplomacy, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The latest figures from the polling stations show that AK party got almost 45 percent of votes in the election, while CHP has received 22,3 percent and HDP gained 10,6 percent as over 90 percent of votes were counted.

"When we talk in terms of opposition this of course includes the three parties in the Nation Alliance plus of course HDP. So all these [parties] form the opposition in general. And they apparently are going to win the majority of the seats," Cevikoz said.

The opposition parties are likely to get a majority in the parliament as HDP is expected to surpass the threshold, according to the politician.

"There is no doubt that HDP will surpass the threshold, it is for sure… And they probably will obtain something around between 12 to 14 percent," the deputy chair said.

According to Cevikoz, CHP would be the main opposition party in the parliament after the election.

Parties taking part in the parliamentary elections are AK, CHP, HDP, the Good (IYI) Party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Saadet (Felicity) Party, Democrat Party, the Patriotic (Vatan) Party and the Free Cause (Huda-Par) Party.

Erdogan announced snap presidential and parliamentary elections on April 18, explaining this by the necessity to ensure a rapid transition to a presidential republic and enforce the constitutional amendments that were adopted after a constitutional referendum in April 2017. The constitutional amendments are set to enter into force following both elections.