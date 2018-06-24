Register
21:13 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey

    Turkish Elections Show High Turnout, Calm Atmosphere Amid Political Division

    © Sputnik / Sertaç Kayar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 00

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkey on Sunday and resulted in a high turnout, while no preliminary violations of the electoral process were recorded in the country’s capital of Ankara.

    At the polling station located in the district Cankaya in Ankara, which was visited by a Sputnik correspondent, all voters were in good spirits. The election atmosphere of calm and celebration was striking, with everyone dressed in festive clothes. At the exit from the election, everyone could buy water, tea and pastries.

    The voters who visited the polling station in Cankaya were clearly divided into supporters of incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) Party and Muharrem Ince from the leading Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). However, the exposure to different political views did not hamper the atmosphere of joy and goodwill.

    AKP Supporter

    The elections are taking place earlier than it was initially expected due to the decision of Erdogan, who explained it by the necessity to ensure a rapid transition to a presidential republic and enforce the constitutional amendments that were adopted after a constitutional referendum in April 2017. The constitutional amendments are set to enter into force following both elections.

    A supporter of the ruling AK Party, Hurriet Ozsoy, has backed the transition to a presidential republic in last year's constitutional referendum that has seen a highly divisive result of 51 percent supporting the reform and 49 percent against the move.

    "But I think that Erdogan will win. In any case, I hope that as a result, Turkey will win, but it will be more democratic. I think that the presidential system will be better than the previous one, because it will reduce bureaucracy and speed up decision-making processes," Ozsoy told Sputnik.

    At the same time, the AK party supporter said that the opposition CHP party may gain an unexpectedly large number of votes in the parliament and thus "change the scenario."

    "This election is very important for us, because they carry a new system – the presidential one. I think that our president made this decision for a reason, and in order to improve the situation in Turkey," Ozsoy underlined.

    CHP Supporter

    At the same time, Simten, a supporter of the leading opposition CHP party, has backed Ince due to the candidate’s virtues and noted that the number of CHP supporters in Turkey might be even higher than the polls have previously indicated.

    "We voted for CHP. In this area, everyone votes for the CHP, even if they do not speak openly… I have been following the activities of Muharrem Ince for four years, he is always true to his words and I believe that he can lead Turkey forward," Simten told Sputnik.

    The CHP supporter urged Erdogan to step down "at last" and condemned the "state of fear" that the Turkish nation now lives in in due to the incumbent president’s policy.

    "These elections affect not only our life, but also the lives of our children and grandchildren. If Erdogan is elected president, most likely we will have to leave this country," Simten stressed.

    Ballots of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are being counted at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Sertac Kayar
    Ballots of Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are being counted at a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey June 24, 2018

    Six candidates are officially running for president, including Erdogan and Ince as well as Selahattin Demirtas from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP), Meral Aksener from the Iyi (Good) Party, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party.

    Parties taking part in the parliamentary elections are AK and CHP, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the Good (IYI) Party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Saadet (Felicity) Party, Democrat Party, the Patriotic (Vatan) Party and the Free Cause (Huda-Par) Party.

    Tags:
    parliamentary elections, presidential election, snap elections, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse