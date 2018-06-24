Turkish President Erdogan Casts Vote in Snap Elections in Istanbul

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voted in the country's early general election at one of the polling stations in Istanbul on Sunday.

"Throughout Turkey, there is a good turnout. The elections are held in a democratic atmosphere, no incidents have been recorded," Erdogan said while casting the ballot, with the process aired by the NTV channel.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities began an investigation against 10 foreigners who tried to interfere in the election process in four provinces, according to the Anadolu news agency. The suspects tried to interfere in elections posing as observers, the media said.

On Sunday, Turkey is holding its early presidential and parliamentary elections which were called by Erdogan to accelerate the implementation of changes introduced by the 2017 constitutional referendum, in which Turkish nationals voted to extend presidential powers. The elections were initially scheduled for November 3, 2019.

Six candidates are running in the presidential election: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince of the CHP, Selahattin Demirtas of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Meral Aksener of the iYi (Good) Party, Temel Karamollaoglu of the Felicity Party, and Dogu Perincek of the Patriotic Party.