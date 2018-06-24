Register
24 June 2018
    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria

    HDP Party: UN Should Ensure All Ethnicities Take Part in New Syrian Constitution

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    The United Nations should boost efforts to ensure the presence of all ethnic groups in Syria’s constitutional commission, deputy chair of Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party (HDP) parliamentary group Filiz Kerestecioglu told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "We don’t believe they [the UN] fully play their role also in presence of all these groups like Kurds in this assembly [constitution commission]. So they should continue their work regarding this," Kerestecioglu said.

    The role of the United Nations is to settle the conflicts, so the organization should also bring all the ethnic groups to the commission, she reiterated.

    "In our party we believe that all the nations that live in Syria — not only Kurdish community but all ethnic groups that live in Syria — should be a part of this decision [making] assembly [constitutional commission]," the politician said.

    Turkish troops take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
    © AP Photo / DHA-Depo Photos
    Analyst: US Wants to Stop Turkey From Using Syria's Agenda for Its Own Interests
    External political interventions are not helping, and the future of Syria should be decided by Syrian people exclusively, she concluded.

    iliz Kerestecioglu also told Sputnik on Saturday that Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party opposes military operations conducted by Ankara in Iraq and Syria.

    "Of course, he [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] will continue this policy and it is not right. We have always said that we will never accept any war policy neither inside nor outside the country," Kerestecioglu said.

    The lawmaker went on to urge Erdogan to refrain from using the war policy as a tool for consolidation of voters.

    A Turkish soldier gestures while standing on the hill overlooking damaged buildings following heavy fighting between government troops and Kurdish fighters in the Kurdish town of Cizre in southeastern Turkey, which lies near the border with Syria and Iraq, on March 2, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / YASIN AKGUL
    If Turkey Had Acted Jointly With Syria, It Would Have Had Edge Over US - Scholar
    "It is possible to follow a peace policy as well, not only in Turkey, but also in the Middle East and in every country in the world," Kerestecioglu underlined.

    Moreover, the autocratic leaders also tend to use a terrorism narrative for political purposes, according to the lawmaker.

    Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria, mostly against Kurdish militants, such as the ongoing Olive Branch operation in Afrin and the Euphrates Shield held from August 2016 to March 2017. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.

    A U.S. soldier sits on an armored vehicle on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Turkey, US Agree on Roadmap for Cooperation in Syria's Manbij
    The settlement of the Syrian conflict has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and Astana and the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi. The main result of the Sochi congress was the creation of the constitutional commission that would work in Geneva and focus on amending Syria's existing constitution.

    The Syrian government and three groups of the Syrian opposition have already submitted their lists of candidates for the constitutional commission to the office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

