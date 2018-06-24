Russian Military Demines Syria's Al-Naseriyah, South Douma

“Specialists completed mine clearance operation in al-Nasriyah (the Eastern Qalamoun) and south of Douma (the Eastern Ghouta),” the center said in a daily bulletin.
“Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, the Russian-Iranian-Turkish Joint Coordination Centre has registers several cases of ceasefire violation in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama,” the center noted.
Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.
