Senior Iranian Commander Killed in Syria - Reports

According to the Times of Israel, the details of the death of Shahrokh Daiepour, a senior commander, have not yet been revealed. However, Fars news agency said Daiepour had been training members of Hezbollah, who allegedly have been fighting in Syria alongside government forces.
Iran has repeatedly emphasized that it has no military presence in Syria, but has admitted to sending military advisers to assist Damascus in its fight against terrorists. In addition to this, Tehran’s presence in the Arab republic was authorized by the legitimate authorities in the nation.
Israel has repeatedly condemned the presence of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces and the Hezbollah movement inside of Syria.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011 with government forces fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations.
