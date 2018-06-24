Register
04:07 GMT +324 June 2018
    Smoke rises from the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 21, 2016

    Senior Iranian Commander Killed in Syria - Reports

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Middle East
    106

    Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Saturday that one of its commanders died earlier on Friday in a fight against Daesh gunmen in the northeastern part of Syria.

    According to the Times of Israel, the details of the death of Shahrokh Daiepour, a senior commander, have not yet been revealed. However, Fars news agency said Daiepour had been training members of Hezbollah, who allegedly have been fighting in Syria alongside government forces. 

    A U.S. soldier sits in an armored vehicle on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Iranian Leader's Aide Promises US 'Second Vietnam' in Syria
    Daiepour served as a military commander in the Iranian Navy during the 1980s Tehran-Baghdad war. He was reported to have been killed in the border region with Iraq.

    Iran has repeatedly emphasized that it has no military presence in Syria, but has admitted to sending military advisers to assist Damascus in its fight against terrorists. In addition to this, Tehran’s presence in the Arab republic was authorized by the legitimate authorities in the nation.

    Israel has repeatedly condemned the presence of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces and the Hezbollah movement inside of Syria.

    Syrian army launches assault on Osman in Daraa province
    © Sputnik / Michael Alaeddin
    Israel Denies Presence of Disguised Iranian, Hezbollah Troops in Southern Syria
    Earlier this year, Tel Aviv attacked what it claimed were Iranian forces’ positions in Syria on several occasions, citing aggressive actions on the part of Iranian-backed militia in the Golan Heights, annexed by the country from Syria.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011 with government forces fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

