Register
00:42 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Muharrem Ince, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition Republic People's Party, attend an election rally in Istanbul, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Turkish voters will vote Sunday, June 24, in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.

    Turkish Presidential Opponent Sees TV Blackout of Huge Rallies Ahead of Vote

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    250

    The primary opposition rival for the presidency of Turkey in Sunday’s election held final rallies in the nation only to see state-run telecommunications networks black out his events, said to be attended by millions.

    Muharrem Ince, an increasingly popular presidential candidate running against three-time incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has seen his rallies censored even as his candidacy has gained strength over the past several months.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addresses supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during a rally in Istanbul, Sunday, June 17, 2018
    © AP Photo / Presidency Press Service
    Turkish Election Likely to Have 2 Rounds, End in Erdogan's Victory - Analysts

    The June 24 elections for the both the presidency and the parliament will set the stage — according to Ankara experts — for the nation to rejoin the West, if the increasingly autocratic incumbent Erdogan can be prevented from attaining a fourth term, according to The Atlantic.

    After rival presidential candidate Ince challenged Erdogan to a public debate — an event the incumbent has repeatedly avoided even as he moves to consolidate his power — the former's rallies, including Saturday's enormous turnout in the coastal Aegean city of Izmir which saw millions in support, have been scrubbed from Turkish national networks.

    Erdogan will face his strongest challenge to date during the Sunday presidential vote, in an event that could shift the nation's system of governance from a parliamentary to a presidential system, a move by Erdogan that was narrowly approved in last year's referendum.

    While speaking at a huge rally in Ankara on Friday, Ince, for his secular Republican People's Party (CHP), invited Erdogan to confront him.

    'Tomorrow is the last evening. If you have the courage, confront me,' he said, cited by The Daily Mail.

    But on Saturday, Ince discovered that his challenge would be met with silence, learning that opposition speeches would not be broadcast by the state-run Anadolu news agency and TRT television.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Erdogan Calls on Turks to 'Give West Lesson' at Upcoming Presidential Election

    The opposition candidate quickly brought attention to ongoing "sabotage" of the CHP movement by Edrogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP).

    Facing increasingly robust disapproval in his home country, the nation's incumbent strongman has seen opposition parties and groups forming anti-Erdogan alliances, even as Ince and his followers staged three packed rallies in just three days in Izmir and Ankara.

    Ince appeared to taunt Erdogan's fear of debate, saying, 'Look, that's my last proposal to you. If you want, I can even cancel my Istanbul rally for you," according to the Daily Mail.

    "Come, confront me," the opposition candidate suggested during his second huge rally in just two days, adding, "Let's debate on TV.'

    Erdogan has notoriously refused to debate Ince or any other candidate, noting the likelihood that it could serve to undermine the strongman's power base.

    "I don't want anyone to get points through me," the incumbent Turkish president — who is still polling to win — asserted.

    Some Ankara analysts have noted that Ince's popularity could force Erdogan to run in a second election campaign on July 8.

    Related:

    Vienna Shutdown of Ankara’s ‘Political Islam’ Triggers Erdogan Fury
    Turkish Aggression Against Iraqi Kurds: An Erdogan Ploy to ‘Consolidate Power?’
    Turkish President Erdogan Threatens 'Operation' Against US Rating Agency
    Tags:
    censorship, presidential election, election, vote, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Republican People’s Party (CHP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince, Turkey, Izmir, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse