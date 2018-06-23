Suspected Car-Ramming Attack Injures Three People in West Bank - IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that at least three Israelis were wounded as a result of what they suspect was a ramming attack. The incident took place near the West Bank village of Husan, west of Bethlehem.

The Israeli Defense Forces have stated that the attack is currently being probed. The driver managed to flee the scene and security forces are currently searching the area to find him.

In the last hour, a Palestinian driver attempted to run over IDF troops during a security patrol in the village of Husan, northwest of Bethlehem. Three soldiers were lightly injured and were given medical treatment at the scene — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 23 июня 2018 г.

​Numerous similar attacks have taken place in the disputed territory of the West Bank: among the latest, a car-ramming attack that wounded an Israeli soldier near a security checkpoint near the Shavei Shomron settlement.

The West Bank was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War in the course of a long-lasting struggle between Israelis and Palestinians for the territory of what was previously the British Mandate of Palestine. The West Bank is mostly populated by Arabs and the United Nations considers this territory to be illegally occupied by Israel.