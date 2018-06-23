Think Pink: First Ladies-Only Parking Spots Set Up in Saudi Arabia

Women-only parking spaces decked out in pink have been arranged throughout Saudi Arabia as the country is about to tear up its decades-long ban on female drivers - the only one of its kind in the world.

A Twitter user posted a photo taken in Riyadh with a pink sign reading "ladies parking only" and pink posts marking places where only women may park.

شكرا لمجمع المملكة في احترام #المرأة ومبادرتهم في التضامن مع القيادة و تشجيع قرار #قيادة_المرأة_للسيارة

مااكرمهن إلا كريم ومااهانهن إلا لئيم pic.twitter.com/pHKuU7sF86 — قيادة المرأة (@womensaudidrive) 21 июня 2018 г.

The photo was posted ahead of a historic day for women in Saudi Arabia: on Sunday, Riyadh will allow women to get behind the wheel, ending the only ban on female drivers in the world.

The move is part of an ambitious national transformation project known as Vision 2030. The reforms, which involve both economic and social shifts, were brought forward by Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 in a bid to decrease the kingdom's dependence on oil revenue and boost the private sector.