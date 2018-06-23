Iraqi Military Air Strikes Against Daesh Kill 45 Militants

Iraq has been carrying out strikes against Daesh* in Syria since it received intelligence about threats to its security.

"Iraqi F-16 jets carried out a successful air strike that targeted a meeting of Daesh leaders… in the Hajin area within Syrian territory. The operation resulted in the complete destruction of the targets, and the killing of around 45 terrorists," the Iraqi military's statement reads.

According to the army, those killed in the attack included Daesh "deputy war minister", one of its "media emirs", the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's personal courier and its chief of police.

READ MORE: Jolie Visits Iraqi Mosque Where Daesh Terrorists Proclaimed Caliphate

The successful military advance comes in the wake of the recent achievements in the area: earlier in June, the Iraqi Air Force destroyed a Daesh command center in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

The Iraqi military has been attacking Daesh-controlled border areas in Syria as the country's intelligence regularly reports about threats to its security.

Last month, the Iraqi Prime Minister vowed that the country would "take all necessary measures if they threaten the security of Iraq," referring to the militants.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) — a terror group banned in Russia.