Register
07:37 GMT +323 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on October 21, 2014 from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the Quneitra border crossing with Israel shows smoke billowing from buildings in Syrian territory, following fighting between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and rebel fighters.

    UN Secretary-General Demands End to 'Military Escalation' in Syria – Spokesman

    © AFP 2018 / Jalaa Marey
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about fighting in southwestern Syria which, he said, has displaced thousands of civilians and poses a threat to regional security, according to his spokesman.

    "The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the recent military escalation, including ground offensives and aerial bombardments, in southwestern Syria," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

    Syrian army soldiers drive past the Arch of Triumph in the historic city of Palmyra, in Homs Governorate, Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Syria's Homs Province: Syrian Soldier Killed - Reports
    The United Nations estimates that the fighting near the border with Jordan and Israel-occupied Golan Heights has forced thousands of civilians to flee, with many moving toward Jordan.

    "The Secretary-General is also concerned at the significant risks these offensives pose to regional security," his spokesman said. "He calls for an immediate end to the current military escalation and urges all stakeholders to respect their obligations."

    Moreover, Antonio Guterres also called for an instant end to the military escalation in the embattled region.

    U.S. forces set up a new base in Manbij, Syria May 8, 2018
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said/File Photo
    Washington Deployed 19 Military Facilities in Syria to Train Militants - Analyst
    "The attacks have resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians, the majority of whom are moving towards the Jordanian border," Stephane Dujarric emphasized in a statement.

    US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert issued a statement on Thursday citing reports of an offensive by the Syrian government in the southwest and warning against incursions into the Daraa, Quneitra and Suwayda ceasefire zones, agreed by the United States, Russia and Jordan.

    Related:

    Israeli Analyst Explains Why Iran Unlikely to Withdraw From Syria
    Iranian Leader's Aide Promises US 'Second Vietnam' in Syria
    Equipment in Syria’s Douma Chemical Lab Made in EU, N America - Russian MoD
    Ex-US Intel Committee Member: Putin-Trump Summit Should Focus on Syria, Ukraine
    US-Led Coalition Strikes Syria's Homs Province: Syrian Soldier Killed - Reports
    Tags:
    Refugees, demands, escalation, military, UN, Antonio Guterres, Golan Heights, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse